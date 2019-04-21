ISCHUA - Martin M. Dombek, of Maxter-Mill Road, Ischua, died Wednesday (April 17, 2019) in his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin M. Dombek.
Born Aug. 20, 1958, in Olean, he was the son of Raymond and Angeline Dulanski Dombek.
Martin was a 1976 graduate of Olean High School and served in the U. S. Air Force from 1978-1980.
He did small engine repair most of his life, and was the owner of Southern Tier Small Engine Co. Mr. Dombek also worked for several years at Worth-Smith Co. in Olean, doing their small engine repair.
He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, gardening and spending time with his dogs, especially his German Shepard "Chief." Martin was always known to be helpful, courteous and kind.
Surviving is a daughter, Kristin (William) Edwards of Lakeville; a step-grandson, Johnathan Edwards; three brothers, Daniel (Lorrie) Dombek of Hinsdale, Christopher (Tracy) Dombek of Holly Springs, N.C. and Andrew (Donna) Dombek of Ischua; several nieces and nephews, including two close nephews, Steven (Jen) Dombek and David (Cilla) Dombek.
He was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Dombek.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019