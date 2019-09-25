|
|
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Martin W. "Marty" Torrey, 66, of 4713 Silver Circle, and a former resident of Ceres, N.Y., passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) in the Advent Health Care Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born June 21, 1953, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Wayne and Thelma Smith Torrey. On April 20, 1991, in Olean, he married the former Marilyn Granger. Mrs. Torrey survives.
Marty was a graduate of Bolivar (N.Y.) Central School, Class of 1971. Marty was employed by Admiral Security Services in Tampa as director of security services.
He was a former member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 616 Olean, Olean Elks Lodge 491, Bolivar Lions Club, Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion Bolivar and the Bolivar Fire Dept.
Marty was an avid Buffalo Bills and Penn State football fan. He was a devoted New York Yankees fan.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his father, Wayne (Barbara Thomas) Torrey of Zephyrhills; five children, Macy (Sue) Torrey of Dade City, Mindi (Valerie) Torrey of East Lansing, Mich., William (Crystal) Torrey of Portville, N.Y., Kasey Torrey of Augusta, Ga., and Carrie Fidurko of Zephyrhills; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob (Brenda) Torrey and Jody (Chris) Torrey, both of Wellsville, N.Y., and Randy (Debbie) Torrey of Zephyrhills; one sister, Candy (John) Childs of West Palm Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Torrey on Sept. 14, 2009; and a nephew, Michael Torrey on Oct. 31, 2009.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at the Bowler Memorial Cemetery, Little Genesee, N.Y. Rev. David Herne of the Heritage AFlame Ministries will officiate.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 25, 2019