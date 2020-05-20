GIBSONIA, Pa. - Mary A. Benca, formerly of Crowley Street, Randolph, N.Y., passed away on Monday (May 18, 2020) at St. Barnabas Nursing Home, in Gibsonia, Allegheny County, Pa.
Mary was born in Portville, N.Y. on Dec. 13, 1927, and was predeceased by her husband, Michael A. Benca, who passed away on May 13, 2010, and by her Slovenian parents, Johann and Angeline Mohar Gaberseck; as well as four brothers John, Joseph, William and Francis; and grandson, Dean Martinelli.
Mary attended the one-room school house, in Odin, through the eighth grade. She wanted to go to high school, so she walked and caught rides on various farm trucks in Coudersport, nine miles one way, where she graduated as valedictorian at age 16.
She then attended business school in Olean, N.Y., where she met her future husband, Michael, who at the time was on leave from the U.S. Navy during the WWII, and soon after marriage, they moved to Randolph, purchasing the former Randolph Hotel.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother of four children, Patricia (Thomas) Kennedy, Michael (Sarah) Benca Jr., William (Margie) Benca and Mary Ann (Mike Antone) Martinelli; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Caroline Easton of Coudersport. '
She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Randolph, and for many years, avid bowler and member lifetime golfer at Cardinal Hills Golf in Randolph, where she assisted her husband Mike, with the Junior Golf program.
Prior to retirement, she had worked for nearly 50 years in the offices of the Metallic Ladder Corporation in Randolph, for Clayton and Douglas Frink.
She enjoyed friends through her relationships at the Randolph American Legion, Cardinal Hills Golf Course, and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Randolph.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, visitation will not be observed. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Randolph, on Friday (May 22, 2020). Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Randolph.
To send a condolence visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired, may be left lovingly, in Mary's memory, to the Mike Benca Junior Golf Fund, 14 Church St., Randolph, NY 14772.
Mary was born in Portville, N.Y. on Dec. 13, 1927, and was predeceased by her husband, Michael A. Benca, who passed away on May 13, 2010, and by her Slovenian parents, Johann and Angeline Mohar Gaberseck; as well as four brothers John, Joseph, William and Francis; and grandson, Dean Martinelli.
Mary attended the one-room school house, in Odin, through the eighth grade. She wanted to go to high school, so she walked and caught rides on various farm trucks in Coudersport, nine miles one way, where she graduated as valedictorian at age 16.
She then attended business school in Olean, N.Y., where she met her future husband, Michael, who at the time was on leave from the U.S. Navy during the WWII, and soon after marriage, they moved to Randolph, purchasing the former Randolph Hotel.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother of four children, Patricia (Thomas) Kennedy, Michael (Sarah) Benca Jr., William (Margie) Benca and Mary Ann (Mike Antone) Martinelli; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Caroline Easton of Coudersport. '
She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Randolph, and for many years, avid bowler and member lifetime golfer at Cardinal Hills Golf in Randolph, where she assisted her husband Mike, with the Junior Golf program.
Prior to retirement, she had worked for nearly 50 years in the offices of the Metallic Ladder Corporation in Randolph, for Clayton and Douglas Frink.
She enjoyed friends through her relationships at the Randolph American Legion, Cardinal Hills Golf Course, and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Randolph.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, visitation will not be observed. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Randolph, on Friday (May 22, 2020). Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Randolph.
To send a condolence visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired, may be left lovingly, in Mary's memory, to the Mike Benca Junior Golf Fund, 14 Church St., Randolph, NY 14772.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 20, 2020.