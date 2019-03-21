Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Lounsbury. View Sign

ALLEGANY - Mary Ann Lounsbury, of Fleming Point Retirement Community, 720 Latta Road, Greece, formerly of the West Five Mile Road in Allegany, passed away peacefully Tuesday (March 19, 2019). After years of declining health, she entered into the arms of the Lord while in the presence of her loving family.



Born Jan. 8, 1936, in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of James R. and Vivian Tarbell O'Donnell. On Sept. 4, 1954, in Allegany, she married Lynn A. Lounsbury, who predeceased her Aug. 23, 2012.



Mary Ann was a 1954 graduate of Allegany Central School and had been a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allegany.



She was a dedicated mother and homemaker, a member of the First Presbyterian Church choir and its Women's Guild, a Meals on Wheels volunteer, and was a member of the Red Hatters Organization and the Happy Hookers Knitting Club.



She is survived by four children, Dr. Richard J. (Mary Louise Secola) Lounsbury of Braintree, Mass., Ronald A. (Janet) Lounsbury of Hyde Park, Rebecca A. (Donald) Flanders of Galway and Rhonda L. (John) Prey of Brockport; eight grandchildren, Ryan Lounsbury, Sarah Monette, Nicole Lounsbury, Troy Lounsbury, Derek Flanders, Zachary Flanders, Morgan Prey and Mackenzie Prey; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Lounsbury, Calvin Monette and Andrew Lounsbury; one sister, Marie (Frank) Hall of Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and James Leonard.



Mary Ann and her family are forever indebted to Pat and Her Helpers of Fleming Point for their love and devoted care of Mary Ann.



Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 23, 2019) in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Allegany Cemetery.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Meals on Wheels of Cattaraugus County, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760; Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; or to the of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221.



Online condolences may be expressed at ALLEGANY - Mary Ann Lounsbury, of Fleming Point Retirement Community, 720 Latta Road, Greece, formerly of the West Five Mile Road in Allegany, passed away peacefully Tuesday (March 19, 2019). After years of declining health, she entered into the arms of the Lord while in the presence of her loving family.Born Jan. 8, 1936, in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of James R. and Vivian Tarbell O'Donnell. On Sept. 4, 1954, in Allegany, she married Lynn A. Lounsbury, who predeceased her Aug. 23, 2012.Mary Ann was a 1954 graduate of Allegany Central School and had been a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allegany.She was a dedicated mother and homemaker, a member of the First Presbyterian Church choir and its Women's Guild, a Meals on Wheels volunteer, and was a member of the Red Hatters Organization and the Happy Hookers Knitting Club.She is survived by four children, Dr. Richard J. (Mary Louise Secola) Lounsbury of Braintree, Mass., Ronald A. (Janet) Lounsbury of Hyde Park, Rebecca A. (Donald) Flanders of Galway and Rhonda L. (John) Prey of Brockport; eight grandchildren, Ryan Lounsbury, Sarah Monette, Nicole Lounsbury, Troy Lounsbury, Derek Flanders, Zachary Flanders, Morgan Prey and Mackenzie Prey; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Lounsbury, Calvin Monette and Andrew Lounsbury; one sister, Marie (Frank) Hall of Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and James Leonard.Mary Ann and her family are forever indebted to Pat and Her Helpers of Fleming Point for their love and devoted care of Mary Ann.Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 23, 2019) in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Allegany Cemetery.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Meals on Wheels of Cattaraugus County, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760; Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; or to the of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221.Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home

3128 Nys Route 417 W

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-0254 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.