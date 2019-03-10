OLEAN - Mary Ann Pezzimenti, formerly of Prospect Ave, Olean, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Born May 20, 1933, in Portville, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Pauline Balkney Weakland.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Portville Central School class of 1950 and the Rochester Business Institute, June 1952.
On June 3, 1961, she married Anthony J. Pezzimenti, who predeceased her June 20, 1997.
She worked for the Beneficial Finance Company from 1952 until her retirement in 1995.
She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Mary Ann was an avid reader, creatively talented with a very quick witted and fun sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her sister, Gail Whitney of Germantown, Tenn.; her nieces, Debbie Weakland-Gonzales, Teresa Weakland, Paula Sullivan, Ronda Smith, and Barbara White; a special cousin, Kathy Snow of Portville; several grandnieces, grandnephews and many other dear cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Anthony; her parents, Bernard and Pauline; a brother, Joseph Weakland and his wife Catherine; her sister, Rose Marie Weakland and niece Mary Catherine Keating.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure next to her husband.
Donations may be made to the Portville Free Library, PO Box 768, Portville, NY 14770
Arrangements are under the direction of Guenther Funeral Home, Inc. of Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019