Born March 26, 1940, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Arthur John and Maxine Koehler Hill. She was married on Feb. 27, 1960, in Little Valley, to Joseph E. Reed, who survives.



She was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1958.



Mrs. Reed had been employed by the Salamanca Press; WGGO radio station; Bush Brothers; Movie World; Uni-Mart; and the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES school library, from which she retired in 2005.



She was a member of the Salamanca Alumni Association; Salamanca Historical Society; and Our Lady of Peace Parish.



She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked crossword puzzles; genealogy; Facebook; traveling; taking daily rides in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties; the casino; and keeping up with Joe. Her favorite saying was "life is too short not to be Irish."



Surviving, besides her husband of 59 years, are three sons, David E. (Susan Harman) Reed of Silver Run, Md., Robert J. (Amy Letcher) Reed of Little Valley and Joseph A. (Barbara Schmauch) Reed of York, Pa.; nine grandchildren, April, Autumn, Emilie, Hannah, Lori, John, Justin, Eric and Warren; eight great-grandchildren, Donovan, Landry, Emma, Gavin, Asher, Dominic, Brody and Brooklyn; two sisters, Helen Shanabarger of Dillon, S.C. and Charlene Jackson of Modesto, Calif.; several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a sister, Lois Hill Blalock.



Honoring Mary Ann's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. She will be buried in Calvary Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.



