Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Garden City, SC
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Garden City, SC
Mary Ann Shannon Obituary
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Mary Ann Shannon, 76, of Myrtle Beach, and loving wife of Walt A. Shannon, passed away peacefully, Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Embrace Hospice House, in Myrtle Beach, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial mass will be held 2 p.m. Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at St. Michael Catholic Church, in Garden City. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church columbarium.

View full obituary and express online condolences at burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Murrells Inlet, (843) 651-1440, is assisting the family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
