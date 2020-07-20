1/1
Mary Ann Taylor
ALLEGANY - Mary Ann Taylor, 75, of 1468 Chipmonk Road, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (July 18, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a recent surgical procedure.

Born Oct. 17, 1945, in Olean, she was the daughter of Scott and Ada Jean Conrad Stevenson. On July 5, 1969, at the former First Presbyterian Church, in Allegany, she married Richard A. Taylor, who passed away Oct. 18, 2004.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Allegany Central School and then received her cosmetology degree from the Continental School of Beauty.

She had been employed as a hairdresser for 45 years, the last 30 of which she operated Mary Ann's Beauty Salon, on Main Street in Allegany, prior to her retirement.

She had been a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Allegany, prior to its closing. She also was a member of the Allegany American Legion Auxiliary and the Limestone Volunteer Fire Club. She was formerly active with the Lydia Brands chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Her passion was her family, and she especially loved and enjoyed helping take care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Scott (Erica) Taylor of Bradford, Pa.; four grandchildren, Karisma, MacKenzie, Oliver and Amelia; a brother, Scott Stevenson of Limestone; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Renee Taylor in 2008; a brother, John Stevenson; and a sister, Connie Stevenson.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at in the funeral home. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Anyone visiting the funeral home for visitation and/or the funeral must wear a mask.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 20, 2020.
