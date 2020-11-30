1/1
Mary Ann Walker
ALLEGANY - Mary Ann Walker, of 3300 Maple Ave., passed away Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at Absolut Care of Allegany

Born April 10, 1940, in Olean, she was the daughter of Frank and Viola Kolasinski Bush. On July 23, 1963 in Long Beach, Calif., she married Kyle A. Walker, who survives.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Olean High School and also of St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She had been employed as a licensed practical nurse for 20 years, for the former St. Francis Hospital in Olean; later as a pharmacy technician in Novato, Calif.; and also Olean General Hospital, prior to her retirement in 1997.

She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church. She loved flower gardening and liked to travel. She also enjoyed collecting teddy bears, Norman Rockwell memorabilia and Hummel figurines.

She is survived by her husband Kyle; a son, Timothy (Ana Stark) Walker of Petaluma, Calif.; a grandson, Ken (Lisa) Otis; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Otis; five siblings, Steve (Ann) Bush of Davidsville, Pa., Clara (Frank) Caridi of Silbyville, Del., Dan (Helen) Bush and David Bush, both of Morris, S.C. and Michael (Joan) Bush of Geneseo; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, David Walker; a sister and brother-in-law, Fran and John Verbanic; and a sister-in-law, Linda Bush.

The family will be present to receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Church, Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

To view the entire funeral mass online, log onto http://buffalomedia.net/12012020 moments before 10:30 a.m.

Memorials if desired, may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203, or to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
