WINCHESTER, Va. - Mary Anne Murphy, 79, of Winchester, passed away on July 4, 2020, at her residence.
Mary Anne was born in 1940, in Rome, Ga., the daughter of the late Henry Joseph Wrigley and Mary Alice Hartness. Her husband, Richard Curry Murphy Sr., whom she married on June 18, 1960, preceded her in death in 2014.
She received her associate degree in general education from Northampton Community College, with a certificate in library science.
Mary Anne was a librarian for St. Jane Frances Elementary School and Easton Public Library.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, in Winchester, and belonged to Sacred Heart Seniors.
Following their marriage Mary Anne and Richard moved to Easton, Pa., where they lived for more than 25 years. They moved to Olean, N.Y. in 1988, where Mary Anne was an active participant in the parish life of St. John's Catholic Church.
After 20+ years in Olean, Mary Anne and Richard moved to Winchester, to be closer to three of their four children.
Mary Anne was an avid reader, and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, as well as doing crossword puzzles and sudoku.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan E. Murphy and Catherine R. Murphy, both of Winchester, and Cynthia M. Murphy (Timothy Newton) of Kent, Ohio; a son, Richard C. Murphy Jr of Ashburn; grandchildren, Kevin P. Murphy of Norfolk and Michael J. Murphy of Fairfax Station; a sister, Alice W. Forrest of Virginia Beach.
Along with her husband and parents, Mary Anne is preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Coughlin; and brothers, Fr. Michael J. Wrigley and Henry Wrigley Jr.
Services are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, and will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Anne's name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
