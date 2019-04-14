OLEAN - Mary B. Havers, formerly of 1015 Delaware Avenue, passed away Friday (April 12, 2019) at Pines Health and Rehab, following a lengthy illness.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at the Christ United Methodist Church, 633 Linwood Avenue, Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held.
The Rev. Suzanne M Block, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Allegany Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Monday Times Herald.
