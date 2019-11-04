|
OLEAN - Mary C. Shabala, 72, of Olean, passed away Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a sudden illness.
Born Jan. 2, 1947, in Olean, she was the daughter of Joseph F. and Mary Clare Donnelly Shabala.
Mary was a 1965 graduate of Olean High School and later attended Olean Business Institute.
She worked for various business entities in Olean, first at the Friedsam Library at St. Bonaventure University, and later for Cecchi News Agency. She also worked at the former Mini Bar in Olean. For over 25 years, she worked for Hysol Corp., and retired when the company held the name of Henkel-Loctite.
Mary loved to cook. She was also an avid reader; enjoyed soap operas; and she treasured get-togethers with friends, especially with her Class of '65 classmates.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill M. Shabala of Hinsdale; six siblings, William Shabala, Ann Cole and Robert (Eileen) Shabala, all of Allegany, David (Joanie) Shabala of Olean, Kay (Bob) Reynolds of Allegany and Susan Phearsdorf of Olean; a brother-in-law, Terry Brennan of Olean; several nieces and nephews; and two very special people in her life, Sonya Maine, and her daughter Kya, who affectionately called her "Yee Yee."
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Judy Brennan in 2016; and a brother, Paul Shabala in 1979.
Services will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760 or to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 4, 2019