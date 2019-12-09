|
LEON - Mary Criss, 67, formerly of Leon, passed away Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born June 8, 1952, in Gowanda, the daughter of the late Clifford and Gladys Merchant. Mrs. Criss was married to Monet Criss, who predeceased her, on March 18, 2017.
She is survived by a son, Steven (Rachel) Criss of Limestone; and seven grandchildren, Zakary, Makayla, Jacob, Riley, Cydney, Angel and Gavin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Gowanda.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 9, 2019