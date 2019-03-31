Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary D. Bryant. View Sign

OLEAN - Mary D. Bryant of 110 Grossman Ave., passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital.



Born April 11, 1931, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Clyde and Margaret Irene Cooper Gayhart.



She married William L. Bryant in 1957, who predeceased her on Oct. 25, 1990.



Mary worked for many years in the catalogue department for Sears in Olean.



She will be remembered as a loving and devoted grandmother.



Surviving are one son, Gary Bryant of Olean; three grandchildren, Chris Corson, Shelby Corson and Trisha Vickers; one brother, Hanford Cooper of Allegany; one sister, Minnie Pangburn of Florida; five great-grandchildren, Corey, Mason, Leo, Cora and Caiden; one grand-daughter-in-law, Tanya Brown; and one grand-son-in-law, Jason Vickers.



There will be no services for Mary at this time. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean.