LIMESTONE - Mary D. Smith, 90, of 5867 North St., passed away Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born July 28, 1930, in Angelica, she was the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Ross Ginco. She was first married to Arnold Farr, with whom she had four children. She later married George Smith, and together they had one child, Kevin.
Mary moved to Olean around 1943 and finished her education at Olean High School. She was industrious, and began working at several different businesses in town, to which she always walked.
Her last, and longest, employment was for the Cattaraugus County Nursing Home, now The Pines of Olean, where she worked for 30 years prior to her retirement.
She was a member of St. John's Church. She had several interests, including flower gardening, collecting angels and doing puzzle books. In her earlier years, she liked to go bowling, and she also enjoyed watching the local television show "Polka Buzz." She most especially loved being in the presence of her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Janet (Charles) Martin of Allegany, Robert (Colleen) Farr of Olean, David (Rhonda) Farr of Bolivar and Steven Farr of Olean; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Kevin Smith in 1994; and four sisters, Rose Shaw, Yolanda Martel, Elizabeth Green and Louise Mehle.
The family will be present to receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) at St. John's Church, Olean. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.