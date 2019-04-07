Mary E. "'Betsy'" Bucher

BOLIVAR - Mary E. "Betsy" Bucher, 81, of 108 Pleasant St., passed away unexpectedly at her Florida home Thursday (April 4, 2019).

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar, are incomplete and will be announced with a complete obituary.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
