OLEAN - Mary E. Mendell, of 1671 Park Ave., Olean, passed away Thursday (Feb. 28, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Mendell.
Born April 18, 1941, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Julia Evans Elniskey. On Jan. 24, 1959, she married David Mendell, who predeceased her on Oct. 11, 2015.
Mrs. Mendell worked for over 35 years for Cutco in Olean.
She enjoyed working outside and gardening. Most of all, she truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Terri (Patrick) Nenno of Medina, Ohio and Patricia (Nicholas) Calbi of Olean; three grandchildren, Christopher Nenno, Anthony (Alex) Calbi and Nicole Calbi; two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and A.J. Calbi; and a sister, Kathy (Drew) Gattuso of Olean.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 2, 2019