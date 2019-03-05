Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Pirrello. View Sign

OLEAN - Mary E. Pirrello, a longtime resident of Eden Heights, passed away Monday (March 4, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.



Born Oct. 9, 1929, in Olean, she was the daughter of Joseph and Sophie Skala Kwiatkowski.



Mary was a graduate of Olean High School, and later resided in Rochester for 25 years, before moving back to Olean in 1982.



She worked as a housekeeper, for Father Jerry Stelmach, at Transfiguration Church, for many years.



She was a longtime member of the former Transfiguration Church, in Olean, and the Pulaski Club.



Surviving is her son, Thomas Pirrello of Rochester; her former husband, Mario Pirrello of Rochester; a brother, Joseph Kwiatkowski of Las Vegas, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her four brothers, Vincent Kwiatkowski, John Kwiatkowski, Edward Kwiatkowski and Frank Kwiatkowski; and six sisters, Lillian Driscoll, Sabina Nitche, Gertrude Woodgie, Cecelia Harrington, Theresa Leaskey and Ann Kubiak.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (March 8, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to a .



