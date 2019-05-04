OLEAN - Mary E. Rybicki, 92, of 836 Prospect Ave., passed away peacefully Thursday (May 2, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 4, 2019