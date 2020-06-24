LITTLE VALLEY - Mary Ellen Blood, 86, of The Terrace Apartments, Little Valley, passed away peacefully Sunday (June 21, 2020) in her residence.
She was born April 14, 1934, in Salamanca, the daughter of the late Edwin Donald and Bertha Pearl Pequeen Sample.
Mary Ellen was a 1952 graduate of Randolph Central School and had attended Jamestown Community College. She later went on to raise her large family in the Randolph, Cattaraugus and Little Valley area.
Her employments over the years were at Pepsi Co., Winship Discount Store, South Dayton Cannery, Knowles & Fisher, and lastly, as a vet tech for Dr. Fred VanDusen in Otto.
Mary will be remembered as a very giving person and helped to care for many of her friends and neighbors. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by five sons, Donald (Jennifer) Blood Jr. of Perrysburg, David (Cheryl) Blood of Little Valley, Dana Blood and Dale (Sheila) Blood, both of Napoli, and Darrell Blood of Cattaraugus; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Jackson of Niceville, Fla. and Hazel Spence of Randolph; a brother, Ronald (Debbie) Sample of Randolph; and several nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Duane Blood and Danny Blood; a great-grandson, Caleb Winship Blood; a sister, Gertrude Mesel; brothers, Donald and John Sample; Mary's long-time companion, Tom Fuss; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Blood.
As per Mary's wishes, visitation will not be observed. A private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Randolph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that any memorial donations be sent to the Cattaraugus or Little Valley Rescue Squads; or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Van Rensselaer and Son Funeral Home.
To leave a condolence log onto www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.