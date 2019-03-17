Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Graham-Katchmark. View Sign





Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Lucie K. Cellette Swarts. She was born July 29, 1940, in Detroit, Mich.



Mary was a lifelong Michigan resident until she moved to Olean to live closer to her daughters in 2014.



She enjoyed a long career as a business manager for Bay Port Manufacturing and Max Brooks Realty in Michigan.



Mary was an avid doll collector. Along with collecting, she also designed and created award winning dolls.



Mary was predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Katchmark, "the love of her life," for 31 years. Besides her husband and parents, Mary was also predeceased by her brothers, John and George Swarts; her sister, JoAnne Lain; lifelong friend, Vonnie Boice and step-son Matthew Katchmark.



Mary is survived by her children, John H. (Paula) Marcoux II, DeeDee (Kurt) Fuller, Kathy (Jon) Morris, Mary (John) Hupp and stepsons Daniel and Michael Katchmark. She leaves a living legacy of 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 5, 2019 at Cuba Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at



Arrangements are under the direction of Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc, Cuba. OLEAN - Mary Ellen Graham-Katchmark, 78, longtime resident of Eden Heights of Olean, passed away peacefully Friday (March 15, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Lucie K. Cellette Swarts. She was born July 29, 1940, in Detroit, Mich.Mary was a lifelong Michigan resident until she moved to Olean to live closer to her daughters in 2014.She enjoyed a long career as a business manager for Bay Port Manufacturing and Max Brooks Realty in Michigan.Mary was an avid doll collector. Along with collecting, she also designed and created award winning dolls.Mary was predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Katchmark, "the love of her life," for 31 years. Besides her husband and parents, Mary was also predeceased by her brothers, John and George Swarts; her sister, JoAnne Lain; lifelong friend, Vonnie Boice and step-son Matthew Katchmark.Mary is survived by her children, John H. (Paula) Marcoux II, DeeDee (Kurt) Fuller, Kathy (Jon) Morris, Mary (John) Hupp and stepsons Daniel and Michael Katchmark. She leaves a living legacy of 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 5, 2019 at Cuba Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at www.act.alz.org/donate. Arrangements are under the direction of Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc, Cuba. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.