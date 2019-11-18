|
ALLEGANY - Sister Mary Ellen Keady, OSF, died Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, in Allegany.
Born Mary Ellen Keady on Nov. 19, 1926, in Norwood, Mass., she was the daughter of Patrick J. and Ellen Connolly Keady.
Sister Mary Ellen entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany Feb. 2, 1950; was received into the Congregation Aug. 15, 1950; and professed her final religious vows Aug. 16, 1957. Sister joyfully lived the Franciscan charism as an Allegany sister for 70 years.
Sister Mary Ellen attended St. Catherine's Catholic Grade School and Norwood Senior High School in Norwood, graduating in 1944. After entering the Congregation, she attended St. Elizabeth Teacher College in Allegany (now part of St. Bonaventure University), where she earned her B.S. in education. She earned her M.S. in education with a major in guidance counseling from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Sr. Mary Ellen began her ministry in the field of education as a teacher and principal for over 25 years in schools in New Jersey, Virginia and at St. John's School in Olean. She ministered as a guidance counselor for another 18 years in New Jersey and Florida.
Mary Ellen was blessed with a gift for music. She played the piano and organ and had a beautiful singing voice. She loved working with students in glee clubs and choirs.
Following her career in education, Sr. Mary Ellen served in health care as a patient service coordinator at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. She retired from this position in 2007. Sister was warmly welcomed home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany, where she ministered as the Motherhouse librarian and played the piano and organ for Mass and special events.
She is survived by several nieces; nephews; and a cousin, Sr. James Christopher Keady, OSF.
Sister Mary Ellen was predeceased by her parents; and three brothers, Michael, Martin and James.
A Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. today (Nov. 18, 2019) in the Chapel at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) in the Motherhouse Chapel, followed by burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 18, 2019