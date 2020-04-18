|
|
ALLEGANY - Sr. Mary Ellen Walsh passed away Thursday (April 16, 2020) at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany, from natural causes.
She was born on March 17, 1927, in Everett, Mass., the daughter of Edward J. Walsh Sr. and Bridget Connolly-Walsh, of Malden, Mass.
Sr. Mary Ellen entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Sept. 8, 1946, was received into the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1947 and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1954.
As an Allegany Franciscan, Sister lived and ministered for 73 years, sharing in the life and mission of the Congregation.
She is survived by a sister, Catherine MacFarlane; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Sr. Mary Ellen is predeceased by her parents; and three brothers, John, Edward Jr. and Anthony.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date, at the convenience of family members, and the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Burial will be on Monday (April 20, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
For condolences, please visit letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2020