OLEAN - Mary G. Thomas, formerly of Olean, passed away Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at The Pines of Machias, where she had been residing for the past two years.
Born Oct. 12, 1934, in Roaring Spring, Pa., she was the daughter of the late David and Iris Curfman Lingenfelter. She first married, Raymond Dodson, the father of her four children, who passed away in 1999. In 1970, she married Fred Thomas, who predeceased her in 1975.
Mary worked for Sylvania Electronics in Altoona, Pa., before moving to Olean in 1965. Here, she was dedicated to her job in food service, for the former Super Duper Market; St. Francis Hospital; Jamestown Community College; and Olean General Hospital, where she retired from in 1997.
Mary was loved dearly by her family and friends and will truly be missed. She will be remembered for her Samaritan attitude and spitfire personality, as well as her dedication to her family and work.
Mary loved spending time with her family, and welcoming any new dog that waddled into her home, especially Spanner, Jenny and Hannah.
She is survived by four children, Gregory Dodson of East Freedom, Pa., Bella Dodson of Allegany, Brian (Lindsey) Dodson of Allegany and Bill (Amy) Dodson of Alexandria, Va.; seven grandchildren, David Dodson, Sarah Sedlack, Cassandra Dodson, Brittany Aiello, Michael Aiello, Alex Dodson and Adam Dodson; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harry (Priscilla) Ligenfelter of Montgomery, Pa.
In addition to her parents and former husbands, she was predeceased by her longtime companion, Fred "Scotty" Scott; a brother, Larry Lingenfelter; and a half-sister, Dawn Bardell.
There will be no public services. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials if desired, may be made to your local SPCA.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences can be expressed at guentherfh.com.