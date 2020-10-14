CONOWINGO, Md. - Mary "Irene" Lamb Henning, 88, of 118 Merry Knoll Lane, Conowingo, earned her wings on Thursday, Sept 10, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born Nov. 4, 1931, to the late Albert and Ella Mae Lamb of Friendship, N.Y. On Dec. 9, 1950, she married Scott E. Henning, who passed away on March 20, 2010.
"Rene" and Scotty lived in Portville, N.Y., during the first years of their married life, and after their children were born they moved to Hanover, and she worked as a bookkeeper for ARC in Washington, D.C., until they retired and moved to New Park, Pa. Four years ago she moved to her daughter Debbie's home in Maryland.
"Rene" loved her family and was always an active part of their lives. She had the most beautiful smile for everyone.
Surviving are three daughters, Deborah K. (David) Huddleston Stewart of Conowingo, Cynthia S. McDaniels of Drumright, Okla. and Pamla R. Greulich of Erofton; a son, Michael S. (Jennie) Henning of Glen Burnie; one brother, Donald (Joy) Lamb of Cuba, N.Y.; two sisters, Beverly (Joe) Coddington of Sparta, Tenn. and Connie (Wayne) West of Little Genesee, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Irene was predeceased by her son, Thomas Henning of Stillwater, Okla.; three sisters, Grace Spangler, Ella "Louise" Ross and Elsie Chadderdon; and a brother, Ronald Lamb.
Memorial services were held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the home she shared with Debbie and David in Conowingo.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the charity of your choice
.