LITTLE GENESEE - Mary I. Pierce, of 8887 Route 417, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, following an apparent stroke.
Mary was born on Jan. 17, 1944 in Shinglehouse, Pa., a daughter of Richard and Grace Brown Gross. On June 10, 1962, at the First Baptist Church of Olean, she married her husband of 57 years, Gerald C. Pierce, who predeceased her on May 7, 2020.
Mary worked for Lorretto Foods; at Olean General Hospital in housekeeping; at American Tile; Holiday Inn as a cook; Castle Inn as a breakfast cook; and then for Cooper Power Systems for about 10 years, retiring in the early 1990's.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting. Mary was known for being very independent.
Mary is survived by four children, Lynette D. (Wade) Pope of Portville, Keith M. (Amber) Pierce of Little Genesee, Jerry R. (Cindy) Pierce of North and Shane W. (William West) Pierce of Florida; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Marchioni of Limestone.
Along with her loving husband, Mary was predeceased by her parents; two grandsons, Aaron Pierce and Brandon Pierce; two brothers, Dick and Larry Gross; and a sister, Helen Marcellon.
At Mary's request, there will be no public visitation or services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.