1/1
Mary I. Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LITTLE GENESEE - Mary I. Pierce, of 8887 Route 417, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, following an apparent stroke.

Mary was born on Jan. 17, 1944 in Shinglehouse, Pa., a daughter of Richard and Grace Brown Gross. On June 10, 1962, at the First Baptist Church of Olean, she married her husband of 57 years, Gerald C. Pierce, who predeceased her on May 7, 2020.

Mary worked for Lorretto Foods; at Olean General Hospital in housekeeping; at American Tile; Holiday Inn as a cook; Castle Inn as a breakfast cook; and then for Cooper Power Systems for about 10 years, retiring in the early 1990's.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting. Mary was known for being very independent.

Mary is survived by four children, Lynette D. (Wade) Pope of Portville, Keith M. (Amber) Pierce of Little Genesee, Jerry R. (Cindy) Pierce of North and Shane W. (William West) Pierce of Florida; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Marchioni of Limestone.

Along with her loving husband, Mary was predeceased by her parents; two grandsons, Aaron Pierce and Brandon Pierce; two brothers, Dick and Larry Gross; and a sister, Helen Marcellon.

At Mary's request, there will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved