Service Information Switzer Funeral Home 77 Willow St Port Allegany , PA 16743 (814)-642-2363 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Gabriel's Catholic Church

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Mary Jane Baxter, 83, of Maple Street, passed away Wednesday (April 24, 2019) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a short illness.



Born Oct. 11, 1935, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Donald C. and Stella Zlobec Benson. In October 1969, in Miami, Fla., she married Guy Arthur Robert Baxter, who died in November of 1976. Following her marriage, she resided in Treasure Cay, Abaco, Bahamas.



She graduated from Oil City High School, Class of 1953.



Mary Jane worked for A.T.& T. as a telephone operator, and then joined Eastern Airlines as an airline stewardess based in Queens, N.Y., and Miami. She retired from the airlines as an in-flight services supervisor in 1969 prior to marriage. She held various positions in the Bahamas related to property management. In 1982, she moved back to Port Allegany, and began a 33-year career at Friedsam Memorial Library, St. Bonaventure (N.Y.) University, as the circulation supervisor. Mary Jane retired in 2015.



She was a member of the St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, where she had previously served as president and member of the church council, as well as on the altar guild.



Surviving are two sons, Donald A. "Darby" (Cindy) Baxter of Charlottesville, Va., and Robin A. Brooke (Anne) Baxter of Washington, N.C.; five grandchildren, Michelle and Alisha Baxter of Charlottesville, and Taylor, Katie and Brooke Baxter of Washington; a brother, Donald (Jeanne) Benson of Geneseo, N.Y.; two nieces, Julie Benson of Mechanicsburg and Dawn (Joe) Sharp of Sterling, Va.; and special friend, Ann Tenglund of Olean, N.Y.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guy; and nephew, Mark Benson.



Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (April 26, 2019) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday (Apr. 27, 2019) in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, with Rev. David Vogel as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.



Memorials can be made to the St. Gabriel's Church Memorial Fund or Friedsam Memorial Library at St. Bonaventure University.



Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuner

