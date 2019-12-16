|
|
BRIGHTON - Mary Jane Campbell, 90, formerly of Cuba, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at Woodside Manor in Brighton, after a lengthy illness.
Born Sept. 23, 1929, in Elmira, she was a daughter of James and Dorothy Drake Baldwin. She married Robert G. Campbell on Jan. 24, 1948, and they were married for the next 70 years. He passed away June 4, 2018.
Mary was a graduate of Breezeport High School. She had been employed as a seamstress for Lazy-E in Cuba and also had a seamstress business out of her home for many years prior to her retirement.
Mary was active in her faith through her membership with the West Clarksville Baptist Church, Obi Community Church and Faith Baptist Church in Zephryhills, Fla.
In retirement, she and her husband wintered in Zephryhills and spent summers in Cuba.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, cooking, camping and any type of art, which included her love of painting.
She is survived by a son, Thomas (Sue) Campbell of Cuba; three daughters, Lynette (Thomas) Yaw of Greece, Lori (Vincent) Giardino of Greece and Kelley (John) Green of Brockport; a son-in-law, Paul Grizenko of Penn Yann; 33 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Judy Grizenko; a grandson, David Giardino; and a great-granddaughter, Shana Dutton.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Jonathan D. Ward will officiate. Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.
Memorials may be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 38634 County Road 54, Zephryhills, FL 33542.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 16, 2019