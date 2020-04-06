|
SALAMANCA - Mary Jane Remington, 86, passed from this life on March 15, 2020.
Mary Jane was born to Julia and John Pontaski on Aug. 13, 1933, in Salamanca. She married Roland Remington on Oct. 10, 1964, who preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2004.
Salamanca was her lifelong home and she could not imagine living anywhere else.
Mary Jane worked many years at Davis Dry Cleaners, and she dedicated a great deal of her life to volunteering in the community that she loved.
Though she didn't care for being the center of attention, she was recognized with the "Volunteer of the Year" award for the many hours she devoted to the Lighthouse Community Kitchen.
Mary loved gardening and mowing her lawn. Passerby's would often stop and comment on her beautiful flower gardens. She and Roland enjoyed doing ceramics together in Allegany. She also was an excellent cook and baker, and enjoyed watching cooking shows on TV.
She loved her home and decorated it beautifully at Christmas. In her last few years of life, she found great joy in sitting on her patio and soaking in the sunshine. But her greatest joys were the cats she adopted and adored over the years.
She leaves her sister, Constance (Gerald) Grove; a nephew, Larry Pontaski; nieces, Karlet Backhaus, Tina Zerbian, Julia Hiles, Terri Griffin and Kelli Livingstone; and their families. Mary also leaves her adopted family, Dan and Anita French of Allegany; their daughters, Jamie and Sarah; and their son Justin, who was Mary's dearest and best friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe, Sylvester and Walter Pontaski; a sister, Georgia Stoumbas; sisters-in-law Marie and Margaret Pontaski; and a niece, Lana Riley.
A memorial service will be scheduled when we can gather again. She is greatly missed.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2020