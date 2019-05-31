OLEAN - Mary Jo LaBella Clarke, of 441 Fountain St., passed away Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at her home, after a lengthy illness
Born May 3, 1963, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Anna Maria Italiano LaBella.
Mary Jo was a graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School and attended Houghton College.
She worked for Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., in Turtlepoint, Pa., for many years, and was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish.
Mary Jo enjoyed cooking, baking and crafts. Most of all, she truly loved being a mom, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is her fiancé, Jim Russell of Olean; her seven children, Samantha Clarke, Kyle Clarke, Marcus Clarke, Ethan Clarke, Emilee Russell, Christopher Russell and Cory Russell; four grandchildren, Jourdin, Jalala, Charlotte and Miles; two brothers, Anthony (Joann) LaBella of North Tonawanda and Victor LaBella of Depew; and two nieces, Ava and Gina.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today (May 31, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 1, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will take place at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to cancer.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 31, 2019