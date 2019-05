OLEAN - Mary Jo LaBella Clarke, of 441 Fountain St., passed away Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at her home, after a lengthy illnessBorn May 3, 1963, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Anna Maria Italiano LaBella.Mary Jo was a graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School and attended Houghton College.She worked for Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., in Turtlepoint, Pa., for many years, and was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish.Mary Jo enjoyed cooking, baking and crafts. Most of all, she truly loved being a mom, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.Surviving is her fiancé, Jim Russell of Olean; her seven children, Samantha Clarke, Kyle Clarke, Marcus Clarke, Ethan Clarke, Emilee Russell, Christopher Russell and Cory Russell; four grandchildren, Jourdin, Jalala, Charlotte and Miles; two brothers, Anthony (Joann) LaBella of North Tonawanda and Victor LaBella of Depew; and two nieces, Ava and Gina.Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today (May 31, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 1, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will take place at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.Memorials if desired, may be made to cancer.org. Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.