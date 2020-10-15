VERNON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Mary Jo Nolder Huff, 63 years old, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020).
She was born to Richard and Shirley Nolder, in Olean, N.Y., where she was raised and lived before moving to Vernon Township 35 years ago.
Mary Jo worked for several local banks and was currently working as a loan officer at Valley National Bank in Wayne.
Mary Jo enjoyed the simple things, like relaxing with her husband in the backyard watching the splendor of nature.
Mary Jo is the beloved wife for 30 years of Gary Huff of Vernon Township; devoted mother of Thomas Previglian of Salamanca, N.Y., Christopher Previglian and his wife Logan of Olean, David Previglian and his wife Jessica of Stratford and Casey McGowan of Pine Island, N.Y.; loving grandmother of Noah, Maggie, Liam, Mary, Daniel, Madison, Grayson and Cooper; dear sister of Michael Nolder of Texas, Linda Carlson and her husband Jeff of Olean, Michelle Coast and her husband Dan of Duke Center, Md., Schelin Davidson of Olean, Nicholas Davidson of Olean and Donald Nolder of Salamanca; and cherished by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Township.
