CUMMING, Ga. - Mary Joan Rote, 84, of Cumming, formerly of Portville, N.Y., Duke Center, Pa. and Eldred, Pa., passed away at Lanier Place, in Cumming, on Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) following an extended illness.
She was born in Eldred, on May 5, 1935, a daughter of the late William A. and Agnes M. Hunt Houben Sr. Joan was blessed with three wonderful husbands, Gerald L. Crocker, Robert J. Tomsick and Gerald E. (Gene) Rote, all who predeceased her.
She worked many years at AVX and McGraw Edison, in Olean, N.Y.
Her greatest joy came from her family, providing a well kept home and a welcome place for family and friends to gather. Joan was a faithful Christian mother who served Jesus Christ, and His church, with a servant's heart.
Before moving to Georgia, Joan was a member of the First Baptist Church of Olean, and attended the Duke Center United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Rev. Rick (Kathleen) Crocker of McKinney, Texas and Rev. Dr. Barry (Denise) Crocker of Cumming; a stepdaughter, Paulette (Ray) Phillips of Kane, Pa.; a stepson, Bill Rote of Bradford, Pa.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Houben, David Houben and Robert Houben; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation or calling hours, and burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral and burial arrangements have been handled by the Charles M. Frame Funeral Home of Eldred, and McDonald and Son Funeral Home, in Cumming.
Memorials may be made to the church of the donor's choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 30, 2019