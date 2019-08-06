|
FRIENDSHIP - Mary Jones, 91, of 11 Vorhis St., passed away Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 1, 1927, in Belfast, she was the daughter of John and Mary Fedorski Unfus. On Aug. 18, 1946, in Angelica, she married Gerald B. Jones, who survives.
Mary grew up in Belfast and graduated from Belfast High School, Class of 1945.
From 1946 until 1956, she was employed at the Daystrom Furniture Corp., in Friendship. After taking a few years off from work to raise her family, she started working for Allegany County Department of Social Services (DSS). There she held various positions, including caseworker, and she helped in coordinating the installation of the new computer database system for DSS. Eventually she became a fraud investigator for Social Services, until her retirement, in 1993.
Mary enjoyed bowling; flower gardening; canning fruits and vegetables; cooking for her family; square dancing; traveling; and her beloved cats. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Friendship First United Methodist Church, and was a Sunday school teacher, for many years. Mary also was involved with rummage sales and bake sales, and Election Day dinners at the church. She was a member of Eastern Star Bartlett Chapter of Friendship and Belfast; Musical Literacy Club of Friendship; and the Friendship Red Hats Club. She served on the Friendship Central School Board of Education, both as a board member, as well as school board president. She also served as a board member for the Allegany Cattaraugus BOCES.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jerry, are her children, two sons, David G. (Jennifer) Jones of Beaver Falls and Donald A. (Lori) Jones of Olean; two daughters, Cynthia R. "Cindy (Kenneth) Pierce of Belmont and Diane M. Langdon of Friendship; grandchildren, Jason (Michelle) Pierce, Jeremy Pierce, Jonathan (Michelle) Pierce, Justin (Betsy) Pierce, Robert (Mandy) Langdon, Chami Langdon, Meghan (Dan) Mendelson, Rachael Jones and Nic Augustyn, Lauren (Owen) Breese, Jillian Jones, and Amanda Jones and Jay Langenfelder; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by four brothers, Peter Unfus, Walter Unfus, Steven Unfus and John Unfus; and three sisters, Ann Austin, Olga Poluschik and Helen Barnes.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019 at the Friendship First United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations can be made to the Friendship United Methodist Church; the ; or the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
Arrangements are under the direction of Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019