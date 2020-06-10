Mary Jordan
1927 - 2020
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Mary Jordan, formerly of the Haskell Parkway, Olean, N.Y., died Saturday (June 6, 2020) at the Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash Inpatient Care Center.

Born June 12, 1927, in Olean, she was the daughter of Benetto and Maria Antonia Accurso Costanza. She married Conrad "Bill" Jordan, who predeceased her Jan. 13, 2001.

Mary was a graduate of Olean High School. She worked at the former Bradner's Department Store and for the Bon Ton until her retirement.

Surviving are one daughter, Marie (Mark) Davis of Loveland; four grandchildren, Jennifer Jordan, Michael Jordan, Rachel Arda, and Lisa Falconer; six great-grandchildren, Jordan Carton, Sam Jordan, Eliana and Eren Ara, Rowan and Reese Falconer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Jordan; and her siblings, Joseph Costanza, Frank Costanza, and Lena Henton.

Private burial services will be held in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville, N.Y. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
