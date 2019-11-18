Home

Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Olean, NY
View Map
1955 - 2019
Mary Kathryn (Hesse) Sirianni Obituary
OLEAN - Mary Kathryn Hesse Sirianni, 63, of 414 Fifth Ave., passed away Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born Nov. 17, 1955, in Olean, she was the daughter of John D. and Elizabeth M. Hess of Allegany. On Sept. 19, 1981, at St. Bonaventure Friary Chapel, she married Gary M. Sirianni, who survives.

Mary graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School and Alfred State University.

Mary worked at the Olean House for many years and then for Blue Bird Travel and WMNS/WMXO radio station. In 1996, Mary started working for Vector Marketing Corporation as a data entry operator, where she had a long and wonderful career, eventually retiring in October, 2018, as an administrative service representative.

Mary was a member of St. John's Parish, the Allegany Lady Knights and a past member of the Olean Lions Club.

She loved entertaining her family and friends and spent countless hours planning the perfect menu for all of her parties and get-togethers. She found great pleasure in cooking and baking for everyone and no one could decorate a table like Mary. The recent birth of her granddaughter on Oct. 28, 2019, brought great joy to her life.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Sean) Maxwell of Rochester; one granddaughter, Hazel; and a bonus granddaughter, Emma; two sisters, Margaret (Tom) Nuss and Joan Hesse; two brothers, Michael (Phyllis) Hesse and William Hesse; nieces, Shannon and Bianca Hesse; brother-in-law, Mark Sirianni; and nephew, David (Emily) Sirianni.

She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and John Hesse; and in-laws, Albert and Josephine Sirianni.

Friends are invited to celebrate Mary's life from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at St. John's Church, Olean. Burial will be private in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials if desired may be made to the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016; or to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
