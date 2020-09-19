1/1
Mary Kay Hayes
ROCHESTER - Mary Kay passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) after a valiant battle with cancer.

Mary Kay was raised in Belfast, where she received the honor, in 2019, of being inducted into the Allegany Hall of Fame for Section IV sports, for her leadership as MVP and sportsmanship in basketball, soccer and tennis.

She was an avid slalom water skier and windsurfer, and enjoyed many years of water sports with family and friends, at her home on Canandaigua Lake.

Mary Kay's career spans many achievements in the biotech and healthcare research industry as a leader in global medical affairs. She enjoyed working closely with scientific investigators to accelerate the pace of development for new treatments for life threatening diseases.

She leaves behind her life partner, Kristin Vanden Brul; her best friend, Tammi Shlotzhauer; her mother, Mary Louise "Mikie" (Don) Burr; step-mother, Kathy Hayes; her siblings, Tim (Cris) Hayes, Lori Hayes, Lisa Hayes, Jeff (Kim) Burr and Amanda McCumsky; and beloved family members from the Hayes, Burr, Vanden Brul and Shlotzhauer families.

She was predeceased by her father, John Hayes.

Mary Kay was a true animal lover and a "pied piper" for children. Please consider making a donation to the Mary Kay Hayes Charitable Foundation at Rochester Area Community Foundation, 500 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607 or visit racf.org/donate.

A celebration of Mary Kay's life was held at St Thomas More Church. To share a memory of Mary Kay or send a condolence to the family visit anthonychapels.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
