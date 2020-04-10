|
CATTARAUGUS - Mary L Busekist, 87, of Cattaraugus, entered into rest Tuesday (April 7, 2020).
She was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Gowanda, the daughter of the late Ward and Irene Pratt.
Mary grew up in North Otto and met her future husband, Robert, in high school. They were married July 15, 1950, and settled onto their Gibson Hill Farm, where they remained until their retirement in 2003.
In addition to being a farmer's wife, Mary worked for many years in food service and was the chief assistant to her husband in his work as assessor for several towns in the area.
Mary is survived by five children, John (Kathy) Busekist of Cattaraugus, Rhonda Doming of Brighton, Colo., Peter (Amy) Busekist of Collins, Mark (Marla Reighard) Busekist of Cattaraugus and Daniel (Marie) Busekist of North Boston; 11 grandchildren, Carrie Busekist, Christien (Ben) Urf, Meagan (Sam) O'Brian, Jason (Debra) Doming, Jenny (Wynn) Doming, Rob Doming, Cassandra Busekist, Nathaniel Busekist, Jessica Busekist, Daniel Busekist and Dillian Busekist; six great-grandchildren, Jillian, Eric, Anna, Vivian, Justyce and Lennon; four step-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert; a brother, Bill; and a sister, Joyce.
Services will be private with burial next to her husband at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Otto. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9037 Otto East Otto Road, Cattarugus, NY 14719.
Arrangements entrusted to DiStasio Funeral Home Inc., Cattaraugus.
Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2020