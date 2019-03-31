FRIENDSHIP - Mary L. Geisel, 81, of 3282 County Route 8, passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital following a lengthy illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Geisel.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar are in complete and will be announced with a complete obituary.
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2019