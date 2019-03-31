Mary L. Geisel

FRIENDSHIP - Mary L. Geisel, 81, of 3282 County Route 8, passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar are in complete and will be announced with a complete obituary.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
