ALLEGANY - Mary L. Moore passed away Tuesday (June 16, 2020) in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born Mary Lynn Bellamy on Sept. 8, 1945, in Olean, and was a daughter of George and Lila Bruner Bellamy. On Jan. 1, 1966, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Allegany, she married her husband of 54 years, Norman Moore, who survives.
Mary was a graduate of Allegany Central School in 1963 and Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1965. She spent her life caring for her family, her community and welcoming new generations into the world.
Mary served as a school board member for many years in Allegany and worked at Olean General Hospital in the obstetrics wing, helping to bring many babies into this world. She helped pioneer the prepared childbirth classes at Olean General as well as helping to set up bereavement protocol to help parents deal with stillborn and infant death.
She also brought music to thousands when she was a member of The Singing Belles as well as a barbershop quartet. No matter what she did, she did it with her whole heart.
Mary enjoyed life, family and friends and was an avid crafter, a music lover and a fierce friend to many. She enjoyed cross-stitch and sewing and she gifted many with her pieces of art. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and preserving memories and could spend hours getting a page just right.
Christmas was especially important to Mary as a time to gather and celebrate with family making memories and traditions that last the test of time. A special joy was when the grandchildren started coming along and she formed strong bonds with her grand and great-grandkids. Any day would be brighter if her grands were visiting.
Along with her loving husband, Norman, Mary is survived by her brother, Terry Bellamy; her sons, Matthew (Ida Cliff) Moore of Jamestown and Shane (Nyssa Mattern-Moore) Moore of Katy, Texas; her daughters, TroyAnne Huntington of Olean and Misty (Michael) Bowley of Allegany; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary has left behind a great hole in the world that she filled with love and caring and she will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
There will be a private ceremony at St. John's Lutheran Church for family.
Flowers may be sent there or donations in her name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 36 North Fourth St., Allegany, NY 14706.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.