CHURCHVILLE - It is with profound sorrow that we announce our beloved mother, Mary Lew Lyons, has gone forth to be with the Lord. She passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home in Churchville, after a brave struggle with dementia.
Mary Lew was born Dec. 17, 1935, in Buffalo, to Jessie and Harry Hoenstine.
Mary Lew was a graduate of Arcade Central School.
Living and working the majority of her life in the Arcade area, Mary Lew first worked as a telephone operator and later at Motorola in Arcade. Finally, she retired from the NYS Department of Labor in Olean.
Mary Lew is survived by her children, Patricia Bowen of Hamburg, Hilary Bowen-Leederman of Churchville, Valerie Battle of Suwanee, Ga., and Brenda (Gregory) Moran of Painesville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Sean Collins, Erin Collins, Cassandra (Gregory) Fuentes-Jean, Kyle Mark (Brittni) Bowen, Joshua Leederman, Nicholas Leederman, Shana (Kevin Dodson) Leederman, Olivia (Daniel) Burnside, Brandon "Catfish" Battle, Evan Moran and Conner Moran; 13 great-grandchildren; and three cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lew is predeceased by her beloved son, Mark Wayne Bowen of Franklinville; and her devoted husband, Chester L. Lyons of Delevan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 417 West Main St., Arcade, where she made her first communion, with the Rev. Joseph A. Gullo officiating. Interment, at S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Arcade, will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or any memory care foundation of your choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 14, 2019