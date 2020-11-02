1/1
Mary Lou Luckey
1935 - 2020
SHORT TRACT - Mary Lou Luckey, a former resident of 10651 County Road 15, died Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) in Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

She was born on July 18, 1935, in Potsdam. A daughter of the late Rev. Floyd and Nellie Elliott Phelps. On Aug. 4, 1962, in Short Tract, she married Clair James Luckey, who predeceased her on July 30, 2020.

Mary Lou was a graduate of the Franklin Academy, in Malone. She received her bachelor degree from Houghton College, and afterward received her master's degree, from SUNY Plattsburgh.

She was a former home economics teacher for Houghton Academy, Dalton Central School and the Belmont Co-operative Extension. Afterward, she became employed by BOCES, in Belmont, where she started and taught the Food Service Program until her retirement.

After she retired, Mary Lou was an active member of the Allegany County Christian Coalition and the Allegany County Fair.

Mary Lou traveled to Israel twice, where during one of her visits, she was baptized in the Jordan River.

She was a member of the Short Tract United Methodist Church, where she taught Vacation Bible School and instructed the children's choir; the Short Tract Fire Department, since 1968, where she was one part of the first woman's group; and the Mooers Camp.

Surviving is a son, Jeff (Sarah) Luckey of Short Tract; a grandson, Dylan Luckey of Short Tract; a brother-in-law, Gerald Luckey of Short Tract; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 4 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) in Short Tract Cemetery. Paul Shea, assistant pastor of the Houghton Wesleyan Church, will officiate.

Memorials if desired, to Short Tract Fire Department, 10300 County Road 15, Fillmore, NY 14735 or the Short Tract United Methodist Church, PO Box 102, Fillmore, NY 14735.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
NOV
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Short Tract Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
