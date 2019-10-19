|
|
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Mary Lou Perkins, 87, of Shinglehouse, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) after a long illness.
Born on Saturday (Dec. 5, 1931) in Oxford, Ala., she was a daughter of James Franklin and Van Dora Bailey Walker. On Aug. 10, 1963, in Talladega, Ala., she married Louis A. "Louie" Perkins, who passed away on March 22, 2019.
Mary Lou graduated from high school in Anniston, Ala. She had been employed in the cafeteria for the Oswayo Valley School District, in Shinglehouse, and for many years, along with her husband, had owned and operated Perkins Air Tools.
Mary Lou was a member of the First Baptist Church in Shinglehouse. She was a member of Eureka Chapter 52 OES, in Shinglehouse, where she served as worthy matron three times. She served as an appointed grand chapter member numerous times, was also a past district deputy grand matron, and past grand representative to Kentucky.
She enjoyed quilting; reading; and word search puzzles.
Surviving are two daughters, Becky E. Ebbert of Allegany, N.Y. and Sharon A. Dean of Pelham, Ala.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Chandler of Heflin, Ala.; two sisters, Jean Donahue and Edith (Paul) Trammell, both of Anniston, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lou was predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Gail Snyder; four sisters, Lillie Morris, Sara Mobley, Laura Reaves and Gladys Owens; and a son-in-law, Bill Ebbert.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at the First Baptist Church, 120 Academy St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Russell J. Horning, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Eleven Mile Cemetery, Chrystal.
Members of Eureka Chapter 52 OES will conduct a memorial service, at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Shinglehouse, Pa. 16748 or to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 S. Main St., Coudersport, Pa. 16915.
Mary Lou had entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences, share a fond memory or view a video tribute of Mary Lou, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 19, 2019