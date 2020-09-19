ALLEGANY - Sister Mary Louise Gossin.86, passed away Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) of natural causes, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, in Allegany.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1934, the daughter of Harry and Margaret Kunkel Gossin of Utica.
Sister Mary Louise entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Aug. 25, 1952, was received into the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1953 and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1960.
As an Allegany Franciscan Sister for 67 years, she joyfully lived her call, to reflect God's love and mercy, to all with whom she came into contact.
Sister attended St. Elizabeth Teacher College in Allegany, receiving a bachelor of science in education, with a minor in history, from St. Bonaventure University, and a master of science in education from the State University of New York, Cortland.
She is survived by a brother, Donald Gossin; and several nieces and nephews.
Sister is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Margaret Kunkel Gossin; brothers, Robert, James, John and Daniel; and a sister, Janet Gossin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, followed by burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany. All services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
