Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Olean, NY
View Map
Mary M. Pezzimenti


1931 - 2019
Mary M. Pezzimenti Obituary
OLEAN - Mary M. Pezzimenti, of 131 N. 17th St., Olean, passed away Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) in her home.

Born Sept. 18, 1931, in Olean, she was the daughter to the late John and Helen Hoffmire Barr. On Jan. 3, 1953, in St. Bonaventure Church, she married Francis A. "Bud" Pezzimenti, who predeceased her on Nov. 25, 2019.

Mary was a graduate of Allegany Central School. She first worked at Ivers J. Norton Elementary School, as a librarian, and later worked for the Olean Public Library, until her retirement.

She was a longtime member of St. John's Church in Olean. Mary enjoyed reading, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are nine children, Diane (Paul) Ksionzyk of Olean, Dino (Karen) Pezzimenti of North Chili, Dale Wilkinson of Olean, Debbie Hendrickson of Olean, David Pezzimenti of Olean, Dana (Dawn) Pezzimenti of Williamsville, Dion (Pam) Pezzimenti of Andover, Dennis (Pam) Pezzimenti of Olean and Dawn Pezzimenti of Bradford, Pa.; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel (Sherry) Barr of Olean; a sister, Eileen (Robert) Shabala of Allegany; her brother-in-law, Bucky Peck of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, John "Jack" Barr, Patricia (Raymond) Carapellatti, Maureen Nelson and Ellen Peck; two grandchildren, Grant Hendrickson and Julie Ksionzyk; and two sons-in-law; William Hendrickson and David Wilkinson.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service on Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's Church, Olean. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Memorials if desired, may be made to St. John's Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760 or to the Olean General Hospital Foundation, 515 Main St., Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
