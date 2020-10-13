1/
Mary M. Walsh
MANHATTEN - Mary M. Walsh, an Allegany native and longtime resident of New York City, passed away Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) in Allegany.

Born April 4, 1934, in Olean, she was the daughter of Patrick and Freda Koblinger Walsh.

Mary was a graduate of Allegany Central School and Westbrook Commercial Academy, in Olean.

She worked many years in New York City, first as an executive secretary for IBM, and later as a plan administrator for its human resource department, prior to her retirement.

She is survived by five siblings, Virginia Walsh of New York City, Kathleen (Anthony) Bartolo of Saylorsburg, Pa., John (Shirley) Walsh of Allegany, Dorothy Brunner of Hinsdale and Peggy Walsh of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews, including Dan and Marge Walsh of Allegany, with whom she was so close.

She was predeceased by five siblings, William Walsh, Joan Rado, Thomas Walsh, Robert Walsh and Richard Walsh.

The family invites friends to attend a graveside service to be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor of St. Bonaventure Church, will officiate.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
