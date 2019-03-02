Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Eidson. View Sign





A daughter of Robert A. and Mary M. Nick, she was born in Cyclone, on July 29, 1930. She married Eugene E. Eidson, on July 31, 1954, at St. Elizabeth's Church, in Smethport, and the couple was married for nearly 55 years.



Mary graduated from Smethport High School in 1948, and went to work in the laboratory, at Kendall Refining Company. She later worked at Reading's Supermarket and retired from Bradford Hospital.



Mary was a lifelong member of St. Elizabeth's Church, and had been active in the Rosary Christian Mother's group; was a co-lead for the parish prayer chain; helped with funeral dinners and special events; and was a weekend collection counter.



In addition to her devotion to her family and her faith, Mary was an avid softball player and bowler, earlier in her life, and was a dedicated Pittsburgh Pirates fan.



Mary is survived by her children, Stephen Eidson of Smethport, Fredrick (Midge) Eidson of Aurora, Colo. and Margie (Michael) Spencer of Duke Center; six grandchildren, Christopher Spencer, Jamie Fisher, Erin (Ross) Eldridge, Eric Eidson, Elisa Eidson and Elena Eidson; and her great-grandsons, Keatyn and Alexavier Fisher and Benjamin Eldridge; a sister, Connie (Don) Switzer; brothers, Bernard (Verna) Nick, William (Mary) Nick, Earl (Polly) Nick and John (Pam) Nick; a sister-in-law, Nancy Nick; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Nick and Robert J. Nick; and her sisters, Dolores Murphy Rosenswie, Grace Wineberg, Helen Comes Eckstrom and Ruth Rodgers.



There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary at 10 a.m. Monday (March 4, 2019) at St. Elizabeth's Church, in Smethport. Time to meet with the family, and a luncheon, will follow the funeral in the parish center. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery.



Memorials if desired, could be made to the St. Elizabeth Parish Development Fund or to a



