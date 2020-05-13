Mary T. (Schifley) Brown
CUBA - Mary T. Schifley Brown, of Abbott Road, Cuba, passed away Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born July 23, 1929, in Olean, she was the daughter of Henry and Florence Consedine Schifley. On Aug. 20, 1977, she married Maynard Brown, who predeceased her June 6, 2018.

Mary worked as the manager of personnel for Dresser Clark in Olean. She was a member of the Dresser Rand Retirees, as well as a longtime member of Our Lady of the Angels Church in Cuba.

In her earlier years, Mary was an avid bowler. She was devoted St. Bonaventure Bonnies Fan and held season tickets for many years. She looked forward to traveling to New York City and going on cruises with her friends.

In her free time, she enjoyed doing Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Mary loved to entertain and cook for her friends and family and she always enjoyed a good Manhattan.

Surviving are one granddaughter, Heidi Brown of Cuba; two brothers, Albert (Nancy) Schifley of Olean and Donald (Nancy) Schifley of Olean; one stepdaughter, Barbara Brown of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her friends and neighbors in the Abbott neighborhood, who graciously helped with checking in on her.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by one sister, Nancy Finley; and two stepsons, Gary Brown and Kirk Brown.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial, at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Cuba, will be private. The Rev. Dennis Mancuso, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials if desired may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of the Angels Church
1 entry
May 13, 2020
Mary was the nicest lady and made Maynard very happy. She had a wonderful sense of humor and we all loved her. Mary made the absolute BEST butterscotch cookies I ever ate. We were blessed to have known her.
David Brown
Family
