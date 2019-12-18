Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rothrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Thierman "Mame" Rothrock


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Thierman "Mame" Rothrock Obituary
OLEAN - Mary "Mame" Thierman Rothrock, 101, of Olean, died Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) in her home, following a lengthy illness.

Mary was born Sept. 5, 1918, in Olean, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lura Wilcox Keefe. In 1941, she married Charles Thierman, who predeceased her in 1958. In 1975, she married Fred Rothrock, who predeceased her in 1985.

Mary attended St. Mary's School, St. Elizabeth Academy and the New Penn Beauty School.

She was a homemaker and was employed as a beautician for 14 years. She was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish.

Mary's favorite pastimes included baking, bowling, gardening, knitting and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, William (Patricia) Thierman of Allegany and Edward (Rita) Thierman of Olean; and one daughter, Patricia (Terry) Shearer of Port Orange, Fla. and Hinsdale. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Theresa Barry, Charlene Thierman, Michael Thierman, Eric Thierman, David Thierman, Christine Clute, Patrick Shearer and Kristen Boudreau; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Sister Regina.

In addition to her husbands, Mary was predeceased by her five brothers, Fritz O'Keefe, Thomas O'Keefe, Harold O'Keefe, James O'Keefe and Ronald O'Keefe; and three sisters, Geraldine Keefe, Ellen Steiger and Lorrete Gorton.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery, Allegany.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guenther.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -