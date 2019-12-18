|
OLEAN - Mary "Mame" Thierman Rothrock, 101, of Olean, died Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) in her home, following a lengthy illness.
Mary was born Sept. 5, 1918, in Olean, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lura Wilcox Keefe. In 1941, she married Charles Thierman, who predeceased her in 1958. In 1975, she married Fred Rothrock, who predeceased her in 1985.
Mary attended St. Mary's School, St. Elizabeth Academy and the New Penn Beauty School.
She was a homemaker and was employed as a beautician for 14 years. She was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish.
Mary's favorite pastimes included baking, bowling, gardening, knitting and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, William (Patricia) Thierman of Allegany and Edward (Rita) Thierman of Olean; and one daughter, Patricia (Terry) Shearer of Port Orange, Fla. and Hinsdale. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Theresa Barry, Charlene Thierman, Michael Thierman, Eric Thierman, David Thierman, Christine Clute, Patrick Shearer and Kristen Boudreau; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Sister Regina.
In addition to her husbands, Mary was predeceased by her five brothers, Fritz O'Keefe, Thomas O'Keefe, Harold O'Keefe, James O'Keefe and Ronald O'Keefe; and three sisters, Geraldine Keefe, Ellen Steiger and Lorrete Gorton.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.guenther.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 18, 2019