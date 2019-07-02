Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary W. Hawks. View Sign Service Information Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc 296 N Main St Wellsville , NY 14895 (585)-593-5431 Send Flowers Obituary

WELLSVILLE - Mary W. Hawks, 92, of Wellsville, died Friday (June 28, 2019) in her home.



Born Sept. 17, 1926, in Whitesville, she was the daughter of John A. and Lena M. Baker Whitsell. On June 18, 1942, in Andover, she married Arnold E. Hawks, who predeceased her, on April 7, 2017.



A licensed practical nurse, she was employed by the Angelica County Home, and later operated a proprietary home, for the elderly.



She was an active member of the Church of Christ, in Belmont, and the Knights Creek Evangelical Methodist Church, in Scio. Mary was a member of the Grange, Home Bureau, and served as a Girl Scout Brownie leader.



Surviving are five daughters, Beverly (David) Macauley of Arborfield, Saskatchewan, Canada, Leona (Walter Lindsley) Enders of Belfast, Linda (Rev. Carl) Kemp of Scio, Mary J. (Brian) Ennis of Andover and Jasa Allen of Greenville, N.C.; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; and "adopted" son, Dale Burgess.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Walter Allen; a grandson, Vic Kemp; a great-great-granddaughter, Giahnna Snead; a sister, Eva Jones Eaves; and four brothers, Charles Jones, Norman Whitsell, Harold Eddie Whitsell and John Raymond Whitsell.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (July 5, 2019) at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday (July 6, 2019) in Knights Creek Evangelical Methodist Church, Scio. Her son-in-law, Rev. Carl Kemp, will officiate. Burial will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery, Whitesville.



Memorials may be made to Knights Creek Evangelical Methodist Church, 2987 CR 9, Scio, NY 14880.



