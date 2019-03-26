Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew B. Witt. View Sign

PORTVILLE - Matthew B. Witt, of 90 S. Main St., passed away Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Matthew was born July 6, 1964, in Buffalo, and was the son of the late Fredrick W. and Loretta M. Leaderhouse Witt. He was formerly married to Barbara D. Ward.



Matthew worked in a few places, including the Cuba School bus garage; maintenance at Cuba Memorial Hospital; Fitzpatrick & Weller; Arcade Dimensions; and Maple Grove Hardwood Lumber, in Freedom, where he was an equipment operator for about 10 years.



He enjoyed hiking, gardening, camping and traveling around the country, but most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.



Matthew is survived by two children, Michelle B. (Patrick Driscoll) Witt and Kyle C. Witt, both of Olean; five siblings, Donna (Burton) Weatherly of Cuba, Cathrine (John) Cross of Friendship, Charles (Jean) Witt and Jeffrey Witt, both of Cuba and Fredrick (Amanda) Witt of Great Valley; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-SpinkFuneral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.



Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpink



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760. PORTVILLE - Matthew B. Witt, of 90 S. Main St., passed away Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.Matthew was born July 6, 1964, in Buffalo, and was the son of the late Fredrick W. and Loretta M. Leaderhouse Witt. He was formerly married to Barbara D. Ward.Matthew worked in a few places, including the Cuba School bus garage; maintenance at Cuba Memorial Hospital; Fitzpatrick & Weller; Arcade Dimensions; and Maple Grove Hardwood Lumber, in Freedom, where he was an equipment operator for about 10 years.He enjoyed hiking, gardening, camping and traveling around the country, but most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.Matthew is survived by two children, Michelle B. (Patrick Driscoll) Witt and Kyle C. Witt, both of Olean; five siblings, Donna (Burton) Weatherly of Cuba, Cathrine (John) Cross of Friendship, Charles (Jean) Witt and Jeffrey Witt, both of Cuba and Fredrick (Amanda) Witt of Great Valley; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Services will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-SpinkFuneral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpink FuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760. Funeral Home Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

24 Genesee Pkwy

Cuba , NY 14727

(585) 968-1220 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close