PORTVILLE - Matthew B. Witt, of 90 S. Main St., passed away Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Matthew was born July 6, 1964, in Buffalo, and was the son of the late Fredrick W. and Loretta M. Leaderhouse Witt. He was formerly married to Barbara D. Ward.
Matthew worked in a few places, including the Cuba School bus garage; maintenance at Cuba Memorial Hospital; Fitzpatrick & Weller; Arcade Dimensions; and Maple Grove Hardwood Lumber, in Freedom, where he was an equipment operator for about 10 years.
He enjoyed hiking, gardening, camping and traveling around the country, but most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Matthew is survived by two children, Michelle B. (Patrick Driscoll) Witt and Kyle C. Witt, both of Olean; five siblings, Donna (Burton) Weatherly of Cuba, Cathrine (John) Cross of Friendship, Charles (Jean) Witt and Jeffrey Witt, both of Cuba and Fredrick (Amanda) Witt of Great Valley; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-SpinkFuneral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpink FuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019